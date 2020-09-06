Police hunting man who shot and killed actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

Nelspruit - Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a suspect who “blatantly shot and killed” actress Thandeka Mdeliswa at her home on Evander on Thursday. The actress, who is best known for her lead role in SABC’s isiNdebele language drama series iKani, was killed in a “heinous incident associated with Gender-Based-Violence”, police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said, echoing a statement issued by the actress’s family earlier on Sunday. According to police information, the victim heard a commotion between her brother and two men. “She then went out to investigate the problem whereupon getting closer one of the men fatally shot her. “The two men fled the scene and police as well as medical personnel were immediately summoned, police managed to trace the suspects however, the shooter ran away hence the manhunt,” Hlathi said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma indicated that it is despicable to learn that men continue to inflict pain on women daily. “We cannot allow such unexplainable actions to go unpunished hence we are making a clarion call to the public to assist in locating the killer. He has robbed the family and the country of a young life and talent respectively,” said General Zuma.

Police called on anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to call Captain Patrick Malepe at 0820651299.

In a statement on Sunday the family said: “It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing on of our dearest daughter.

“She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga on Thursday 3 September 2020. She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the 5th September 2020 (Saturday).”

The family described the 27-year-old as “a young, talented and inspirational actress which her family and community were looking to see flourish”.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women (Gender Based Violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe that justice will be served,” the statement said.

The family requested privacy and a chance to grieve but said that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

IOL