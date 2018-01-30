Mbombela - Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a gang of men who broke into a house in Vosman, near Witbank, and kidnapped two children, aged 13 years, and 15 months.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said police are looking for three suspects in connection with the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday.

"According to information at police disposal, the trio broke a window and gained entry into the dinning/sitting room of the house, where a 50-year-old woman is staying with her children and grandchildren," Bhembe said. "Upon hearing the noise of the breaking window, the woman and her 18-year-old daughter came out of their rooms to investigate what was happening. They reportedly met the barrel of a gun and were immediately ordered to be silent.

"The men then took two children from different rooms, a 13-year-old girl and a one-year three-month-old baby and vanished into the darkness. The two women reportedly tried to raise the alarm and members of the community started searching for the villains while calling the police who responded promptly and immediately launched a manhunt."

Bhembe said nothing else was taken from the house except the two children whose whereabouts still remain unknown.

Police have opened a housebreaking and kidnapping cases for investigation and an earnest appeal is hereby made to anyone with information that may assist in locating the children and the perpetrators to contact Colonel One Thobejane at 082 372 2195, Lieutenant Colonel Poppy Maseko at 082 600 8532 and Warrant Officer Johannes Khomo at 073 995 7655 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA