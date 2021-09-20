Police officer severely assaulted while responding to murder at Mpumalanga tavern

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a police officer who had reacted to a murder incident at Badplaas. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the “severe attack” on the law enforcement officer occurred on Sunday evening.

“According to a police report, the police constable was on duty with a crew, attending to a murder incident that occurred at a local tavern. The member was allegedly attacked and severely assaulted as he got out of the State vehicle upon arrival at the scene,” said Mohlala. The injured police officer sustained some injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged. “A case was opened accordingly and the matter was investigated where the suspect was sought and arrested [on] Sunday 19 September 2021 at a tavern a few hours after the incident,” said Mohlala.

The 29-year-old man was on Monday scheduled to appear before the Carolina Magistrate's Court facing a charge of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. Commenting on the apparent attack, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the alleged assailant. The provincial police chief has issued a warning that “a situation of disrespecting police officials or any law enforcement officer will never be tolerated”.

In Gauteng, an e-hailing cab driver came to the rescue of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) female officer who was allegedly strangled and assaulted by a suspected speeding motorist in the south of Johannesburg. The motorist, a 24-year-old fitness trainer, was arrested by private security guards after the e-hailing driver and a woman came to the strangled officer's rescue. According to JMPD, the suspect was driving at high speed in a Volkswagen Jetta when the officer gave chase and eventually managed to stop the motorist.