Police officers arrested for alleged theft, insurance fraud

Rustenburg - Two police officers found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were arrested in two separate incidents in Mpumalanga and Free State. A policeman was arrested in connection with possession of alleged stolen roofing timber planks in Kwabokweni, Mpumalanga.

The warrant officer was arrested after community members informed the police about roofing timber planks, that were stolen during an incident in which a truck, carrying roofing timber planks was hijacked on May 6 in Phola Park, Kwabokweni. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police followed up on the information and went to a house belonging to a police officer. “The alleged building materials were then found and police believed that they were stolen during the said hijacking incident. Warrant Officer Elvis Oswald Chirwa, aged 49 was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen properties,” he said.

Chirwa appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case was postponed to Friday, for a formal bail application. Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, warned police officers who involve themselves in criminal activities that drastic steps would be taken against them without any hesitation. In the Free State, a police sergeant appeared in court on Tuesday, for defrauding an insurance company after she registered a false claim.

“Anti-corruption members arrested a female Sergeant stationed at Tweespruit Police Station at about 09.15. It is alleged that the Sergeant opened a case of housebreaking and theft back in February 2022, alleging that someone broke into her house and stole her television set and clothes. This was to allow her to claim from her insurance. Anti-corruption unit members were notified after it was identified that something does not add up,” said Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. Kareli said the policewoman was arrested on Tuesday, while at home and appeared in the Tweespruit Magistrate’s Court facing charges of defeating the ends of justice. “She was granted bail and the case was postponed to 24 May, 2022 for further investigation.”

