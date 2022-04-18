Police swoop on suspect following N4 tyre spiking murder and robberies

Rustenburg - A 20-year-old Mozambican man was arrested after a minibus taxi driver was allegedly hacked to death in a tyre spiking incident on the N4 freeway, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was arrested at a tavern in Mjajane, Hectorspruit, on Wednesday night.

Brigadier Mohlala said a minibus taxi driver was hacked to death allegedly by a gang of about 20 armed suspects who reportedly put spikes on the road he was travelling on. “This incident took place on Monday, 11 April 2022, around 11pm, during the time when he was ferrying commuters from South Africa to Mozambique. The attack occurred between Hectorspruit and the Coopersdal junction. After the vehicle stopped, occupants were robbed. The taxi driver was unfortunately certified dead after being found a few metres from the minibus he was driving.” He said police in Komatipoort were notified about the incident and a case of murder and armed robbery was opened.

The police investigated the case, and they received information and proceeded to a certain tavern in Mjajane where the man was arrested. “During his arrest, police found an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in his possession. He was charged accordingly and a preliminary probe has also revealed that the man is originally from the country of Mozambique and was in South Africa illegally hence a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was added against him. Police cannot rule out the possibility of linking him to the robbery incidents alluded to as the investigation continues and some items were recovered.” Following his arrest, the police investigation has led to the discovery of various places where suspects were believed to have hidden suspected robbed items.

“In those places, the members managed to find more items, including cell phones, cash, both Mozambican and South African notes, as well as other dangerous weapons. All the evidence suggests a syndicate that preys on travellers and police are hopeful that more arrests will be made soon,” he said. The Mozambican man was expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Brigadier Mohlala said tyre spiking incidents occurred late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning, targeting motorists who had either crossed the Lebombo border gate or who were travelling from the Lebombo border gate.

“Once motorists drive over these objects, their tyres get punctured or their vehicles damaged in the process, forcing them to stop and inspect their vehicles. While doing so, the armed suspects then approach and violently rob them of their valuables, such as cash, cellphones and other personal items.” Following tyre spiking incidents on either side of N4 road at Hectorspruit, near Impala Siding and Komatipoort in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has warned motorists to be vigilant on the roads. She said the arrest of the Mozambican man was a major breakthrough.

