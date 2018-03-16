JOHANNESBURG - Police on Friday arrested a gang of six after foiling a planned cash-in-transit heist in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga.

Spokeswoman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the armed men had planned to target a vehicle transporting cash in the area.

''A joint intelligence driven operation was carried out by the team. The suspects became suspicious and immediately abandoned their planned heist and fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicles,a Mercedes Benz and a silver Volkswagen Polo," she said.

"They tried to run away on foot, but police managed to catch all of them. The Mercedes Benz was found to have been stolen at Mhala, near Acornhoek earlier while the Volkswagen Polo apparently belonged to one of the suspects.''

Police confiscated four firearms, including an R4 rifle and three pistols. The men, aged between 31 and 39, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

''Police are investigating whether the gang were involved in past heists in and around the province. All six will appear in the Lydenburg Magistrate’s Court,'' Bhembe said.

African News Agency/ANA