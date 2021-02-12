Policeman, suspect arrested after cash-in-transit in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police have arrested a police constable and a suspect in connection with a cash-in-transit heist which took place near KaNyamazane recently. Police said a group of armed suspects accosted and disarmed three security guards who were replenishing ATMs in the Moutse West area on Monday, February 1. The suspects used explosives to blow up the truck’s safe and fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz, Audi Q3, and an Audi A4, with an undisclosed amount of cash. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said police made a breakthrough when they arrested a 38-year-old police constable linked to the suspects. “Police Constable Zacharia Makgaolane Magopa, 38, was remanded in custody when he appeared at the Vaalbank Magistrate Court on Thursday 04 February 2021.

“He was arrested on Tuesday (February 2) during the Crime intelligence driven operation conducted by members of the Hawks in Mpumalanga and CIT tracking team attached to the Hawks Head Office as well as Kwamhlanga’s Crime Intelligence.

“Two of his alleged co-accused were taken in for questioning and were later released,” said Sekgotodi.

The Hawks said a second suspect, believed to be the main suspect, was arrested last Saturday.

“Bongumusa Jele, 34, was arrested on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Entokozweni Section Near KaNyamazane during an intelligence driven operation after he evaded arrest at a cash-in-transit robbery scene on Monday,” Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said the suspect was found in a hideout with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“During the search an undisclosed amount of money suspected to be stolen from the crime scene was found and seized for further investigation.

“The accused appeared before the Vaalbank Magistrate Court on Thursday 11 February 2021 together with Constable Makgopa and the case was remanded to 17 February 2021 for the appointment of legal representative,” said Sekgotodi.

More suspects are at large.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena has applauded the team involved and called on members of the public to assist the police with information regarding the other suspects who are still at large.

“Major General Mokoena also warned members of the community to refrain from interfering with crime scenes of this nature as often onlookers converge and pick up the cash that’s scattered around thereby directly implicating themselves to the crime,” said Sekgotodi.

IOL