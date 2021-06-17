Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane visits Witbank school where alleged racist incident led to fight between parents

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane was on Thursday morning expected to visit Witbank Technical High School where a fight broke out between white and black parents. The two sets of parents were caught on camera exchanging punches outside the school on Monday morning.

Allegations are that the fight was preceded by an alleged racist incident at the school last week. It started as a schoolyard scuffle between black and white learners. Lessons at the school have since been suspended. Mtshweni-Tsipane will be accompanied by Mpumalanga MEC for Education Bonakele Majuba as well as Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe.

They will meet school management and discuss the recent events that led to the school’s closure. Some learners said the racial tension between learners had been simmering for a long time. “The children who are in the technical classes, we fight in class, and every time an incident happens they (the school administration) say they are going to sort it. But they don’t.