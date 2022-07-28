Prince William calls for justice after murder of SA game ranger

Durban - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the call for justice following the murder of South African game ranger, Anton Mzimba.
Forty-two-year-old Mzimba was Head of Ranger Services at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in the Mpumalanga province. He had worked there for 25 years.
According to rhino conservation NGO Helping Rhinos, Mzimba was gunned down outside his home. The NGO added that Mzimba's death followed recent death threats and highlighted the threats facing rangers.
Head of Ranger at Timbavati, Anton Mzimba, was shot and killed outside of his home last night. This follows recent death threats and highlights the daily threat facing Rangers.— Helping Rhinos 🦏 (@HelpingRhinos) July 27, 2022
Our deepest condolences to Anton’s loved ones and co-workers at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/fRayloiFjB
PICS: Five arrested in Cape Town for illegal possession of abalone
LOOK: Today is World Ranger Day! Let's commemorate and celebrate our conservation heroes
Three suspects arrested for poaching at Tala Game Reserve
Man carrying baby stabs foreign national to death in Joburg
Sam Mbatha murder case moves to the North West High Court
In a tweet, the Kensington Royals, William and Kate, said they were deeply saddened to learn of Mzimba's death. They added that they spoke to Mzimba in November.
"Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family," the tweet read.
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 27, 2022
Mzimba has been described as a "great man".
"The Timbavati, as well as our Greater Kruger landscape, has not only lost a great man, but we have lost a special family member, a rhino warrior, a wildlife guardian, a loved one, a comrade, a friend and a true legend. Let us honour his memory with a tribute to his life. We share our condolences to all those who have had the pleasure of walking alongside Anton. Those who have followed his journey, his footsteps, his passions," Timbati posted on its Facebook page.
They added: "We thank Anton for giving of his life and love to the wildlife and people of the Timbavati. He will be profoundly missed but never forgotten. We ask that people remain cognizant of the family’s privacy during this time of loss and mourning. We also remind the public and media that, while the Timbavati is co-operating with the authorities in the investigations that are underway, the reserve needs to remain confidential about the details of these at this stage."
We were close friends with Anton. He was such a beautiful human. It’s a devastating and tragic loss. Full of tears and heartbreak here. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. We must work to honor his legacy. You will be deeply missed Anton. 💔🦏— RHINO MAN (@Rhinomanmovie) July 27, 2022
Another terrible reminder that those who protect precious wildlife on behalf of us all risk their lives on a daily basis. RIP dear brave man, I pray your family will be supported at this dreadful time. Bless you🕯🙏💔— Zanna Merryn🏹 (@ZannaMerryn) July 27, 2022
Thank you Duke, we believe in keeping his legacy alive. We have lost a true hero. Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for your support and fight against wildlife crime. Anton Mzimba's legacy will go on.— Timbavati Private Nature Reserve (@timbavati) July 27, 2022
IOL