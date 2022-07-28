Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Prince William calls for justice after murder of SA game ranger

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Published 36m ago

Durban - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the call for justice following the murder of South African game ranger, Anton Mzimba.

Forty-two-year-old Mzimba was Head of Ranger Services at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in the Mpumalanga province. He had worked there for 25 years.

According to rhino conservation NGO Helping Rhinos, Mzimba was gunned down outside his home. The NGO added that Mzimba's death followed recent death threats and highlighted the threats facing rangers.

In a tweet, the Kensington Royals, William and Kate, said they were deeply saddened to learn of Mzimba's death. They added that they spoke to Mzimba in November.

"Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family," the tweet read.

Mzimba has been described as a "great man".

"The Timbavati, as well as our Greater Kruger landscape, has not only lost a great man, but we have lost a special family member, a rhino warrior, a wildlife guardian, a loved one, a comrade, a friend and a true legend. Let us honour his memory with a tribute to his life. We share our condolences to all those who have had the pleasure of walking alongside Anton. Those who have followed his journey, his footsteps, his passions," Timbati posted on its Facebook page.

They added: "We thank Anton for giving of his life and love to the wildlife and people of the Timbavati. He will be profoundly missed but never forgotten. We ask that people remain cognizant of the family’s privacy during this time of loss and mourning. We also remind the public and media that, while the Timbavati is co-operating with the authorities in the investigations that are underway, the reserve needs to remain confidential about the details of these at this stage."

IOL

