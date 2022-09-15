Probe launched after homeowner shoots dead two knife-wielding intruders

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating an incident in which two alleged intruders were shot and killed at a plot near Sundra at about 5am on Wednesday. “Police report indicates that in the early hours of the day, they received a complaint regarding a shooting incident at the said plot. Upon their arrival they found two males with gunshot wounds who were later certified dead by the paramedics that attended the scene as well,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Further reports indicate that the two males are suspected to have entered into the house where they supposedly gained entry through breaking a window of the study room. It is further alleged that the two were in possession of knives.” The house owner is said to have heard the sound of an alarm which was somehow triggered by the intruders’ entry. “When he went out to investigate, it is said that he was in possession of his private licensed firearm and heard some strange noise in the kitchen then reportedly noticed the two in possession of knives. The owner also indicated that they allegedly tried to stab him but he reportedly shot at the two men,” Mohlala said.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting incident and an inquest case has been opened. “Two knives that were found on the crime scene were also as part of the investigation. Another charge of housebreaking has been registered and is being investigated as well. The identity of the two men is still unknown at this stage,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the team of investigators probing the incident “will ensure that the case is thoroughly investigated without fear or favour in order to get to the bottom of what might have transpired”.

