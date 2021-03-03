R10K bail for accountant who allegedly stole R1.5m from Barberton mine

Johannesburg - The assistant financial accountant who allegedly defrauded a mine in Barberton to the tune of R1.5 million has been released on R10 000 bail at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court.

Nontobeko Precious Magongo, 46, was arrested on Monday after the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud and theft used an arrest warrant to warn her and her alleged accomplice to appear in court on Monday.

Her accomplice, who worked at the same mine as a financial administrator, failed to appear in court and is out-at-large.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Magongo was released on R10 000 bail and her matter was postponed until May 11 to allow for further investigations and the arrest of her co-accused.

Magongo and her accomplice are accused of defrauding the mine to the tune of R1.5m.