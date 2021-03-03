R10K bail for accountant who allegedly stole R1.5m from Barberton mine
Johannesburg - The assistant financial accountant who allegedly defrauded a mine in Barberton to the tune of R1.5 million has been released on R10 000 bail at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court.
Nontobeko Precious Magongo, 46, was arrested on Monday after the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for fraud and theft used an arrest warrant to warn her and her alleged accomplice to appear in court on Monday.
Her accomplice, who worked at the same mine as a financial administrator, failed to appear in court and is out-at-large.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Magongo was released on R10 000 bail and her matter was postponed until May 11 to allow for further investigations and the arrest of her co-accused.
Magongo and her accomplice are accused of defrauding the mine to the tune of R1.5m.
It is alleged that Magongo transferred over R1.5m to the bank account of her co-accused and he transferred a portion of the money to Magongo’s personal bank account.
The Hawks said the total amount of money that was defrauded from the mine was R1 563 761.
The Hawks in Mpumalanga did not comment, but they are understood to be searching for the accomplice.
The Hawks said on Tuesday that both suspects were issued with a warning to appear in court on Monday, but the other suspect did not show up in court.
