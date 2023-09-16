R14 million Eskom fraud: Case against aged mom, son, another son’s girlfriend and Eskom buyer moved to December

Five people, including 55-year-old Patric Patrese Jones who had been on the run for 10 years, have appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding Eskom of more than R14 million. The Hawks in Mpumalanga said Jones was traced and arrested at a hideout in the Western Cape earlier this month.

“Patric Patrese Jones (55) who was sought by the Hawks and published in the media as wanted for fraud, theft, and money laundering was arrested by our counterparts in Western Cape on the 07 September 2023 at his hiding place in Gordons Bay,” said Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi. The State case is that in April 2013, Jones colluded with Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi (42), who was working for Eskom as a senior buyer. Five people and a company appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga in a fraud case where Eskom lost more than R14 million. File Photo “During investigation, it was established that the family of Jones and his girlfriend were involved in the fraud,” said Sekgotodi.

“Jones’s brother Godfrey Jason Jones (46) was a signatory to Angel Frost Investment Pty Ltd business account held at Standard Bank. His mother Rabela Sarah Jones, aged 71, was the sole director of Angel Frost Investment Pty Ltd and Angel Frost Investment Pty Ltd. Maria Cantelo, a foreign national aged 53, Patric Patrese Jones’s girlfriend facilitated the tender processes on behalf of Angel Frost Investment Pty Ltd and benefited from the proceeds of the crime.” The Hawks said in April, Cantelo was arrested and added as accused number five in the case of Eskom theft, fraud and money laundering amounting to R14.7 million. “The accused (Cantello) was joined with four other accused, Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, Godfrey Jason Jones, Rabela Sarah Jones, and Angel Frost Investment Pty Ltd.

Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi. File Photo: Hawks The Hendrina Specialized Commercial Crimes Court released Nkosi, Cantello and Godfrey Jones on R100,000 bail each, while Rabela Sarah Jones was granted bail of R30,000 “due to her health conditions”. After his arrest in Western Cape, Patric Patrese Jones’s appeared before the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Friday last week. He was transferred to Mpumalanga province, where he is now appearing before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, the case against Rabela Sarah Jones, Godfrey Jason Jones, Nkosi, Castelo and Angel Frost Investments was transferred to the Middelburg Specilised Commercial Crime, and postponed to 4 December.

The bail conditions against the accused were extended. However, Patric Patrese Jones is in custody, and seeking bail. His bail application was heard by the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court, and postponed to Monday. In May, after Cantelo’s arrest, Sekgotodi said the fraud was an elaborate scheme where Eskom advertised a tender for the supply and delivery of pumps at Arnot power station.

“Angel Frost Investment was appointed or awarded the (contract)… while assisted by Eskom employee Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi. The company submitted documents which were fraudulent. “Furthermore, Nkosi misled the financial section of Eskom to approve an upfront payment of R14 million to Engel Frost Investment, while in true fact it was false,” said Sekgotodi. She said the pumps were never delivered to Eskom.