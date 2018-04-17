JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi on Tuesday launched a R90 million road rehabilitation project between Bronkhorstspruit and Ekangala, east of Tshwane.

Vadi said the 19 kilometre road project, wholly funded by the department, was completed eight months ahead of schedule. Road D670 is located north of Bronkhorstspruit towards the R513 intersection and forms part of the northern corridor.

“The rehabilitated road will stimulate local economic participation and growth. Furthermore, it will improve traffic capacity, particularly coal haulers travelling from Ekangala towards the N4,” Vadi said.

“This is part of the Gauteng provincial government’s efforts to roll out road infrastructure aimed at stimulating economic growth."

Vadi said the rehabilitated road will not only ensure continuous and effective operations of the coal power station but also provide safer conditions for daily commuters traveling to work, especially Ekangala residents working in Bronkhorstspruit, Cullinan, Rayton, Bapsfontein and Delmas.

He said that the completion of the project ahead of schedule demonstrated the department’s commitment to adhering to set timetables and allocated budgets.

“The road carries heavy traffic volumes, including coal trucks running between various mines and power stations. As a result, the road condition deteriorated and was in need of rehabilitation.

“The project’s objectives included improving the structural and functional integrity of the road by strengthening the pavement structure and providing a new asphalt overlay,” said Vadi.

Vadi said that the project also provided skills development to local labour as well as empowerment of BBBEE contractors, with the main contractor subcontracting a percentage of work to local SMMEs.

“The project was undertaken through labour intensive methods and preference given to local SMMEs in pursuit of the thirty percent subcontracting requirements. Local labour employed included females and youth,” said Vadi.

