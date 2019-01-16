Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Rand Water on Wednesday announced that it has reduced water pressure to two defaulting municipalities - Victor Khanye and Govan Mbeki in Mpumalanga - in a move to compel them to settle outstanding amounts on their accounts. Water pressure to the Victor Khanye Municipality, which owes Rand Water R85 991 496 due on January 31, has been reduced by 60 percent. The municipality includes areas such Delmas, Botleng, Eloff and Sundra.

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality - owes R87 730 975. 23 and is expected to settle at the end of the month - has seen its water pressure reduced by 40 percent. The Municipality includes areas such as Bethal, Embalenhle, Leandra and Kinross.

Both municipalities have previously failed to honour agreements made to settle the outstanding amounts due to Rand Water.

Consequently, Rand Water said it had implemented these credit control actions to compel the municipalities to meet their obligations to the settle amounts due to for water services rendered.

African News Agency/ANA



