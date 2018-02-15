The man accused of raping his family’s domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dogs appears in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/ANA

MBOMBELA - A 45-year-old man accused of raping his parents’ domestic worker and forcing her to perform sexual acts on his dog told a psychiatrist that he “slept with a particular woman and that a dog later slept with her as well", the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

This was revealed by psychiatrist Dr Masase Beke while testifying in the same court, where the accused appeared before magistrate Jacob Tsatsi.

She said the accused, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded, told her in December last year while she was asking him questions during a preliminary mental assessment to determine whether he was fit to stand trial.

“I asked him how he grew up and he said he went to a special school because he was failing [in other normal schools],” said Beke.

“I asked him about the charges [he was facing] and he said he slept with a particular woman. He said he did not know what happened that day but told me a dog later slept also with the same woman. I asked him how a dog could sleep with a woman and he said he did not know. He said I must ask the dog.”

The accused is facing 10 charges including rape, sexual assault and malicious damage to property. He was arrested in November last year for allegedly raping a 41-year-old woman at his parent’s home in Riamar Park in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria. It is alleged that the accused dragged the woman into his room on October 23, where he attacked her and forced her to perform acts of bestiality with his dog.

Beke told the court her assessment did not show that the accused was mentally ill, but pointed out that she discovered that he had intellectual disability. She recommended that the accused be sent to Weskoppies hospital for further psychiatric evaluation.

The alleged rape victim was not seen in court on Thursday. A crowd of about 300 people sang and danced outside the court. They included members of Economic Freedom Fighters and Cle Vozi, a non-profit organisation from eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

The matter continues.

African News Agency/ANA