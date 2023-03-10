Johannesburg – A 30-year-old man from Nelspruit was sentenced to 20 years’ direct imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl that he further forced to spend the night with him, back in December 2013. The accused pounced on the victim on her way home after accompanying her friend.

The Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court convicted and sentenced Thomas Maisa on Thursday for the crime committed on Christmas Eve in 2013. Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “The victim was on her way home after accompanying her friend. She came across the accused who grabbed her, hit her with an open hand and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. He dragged her to his house and raped her. The accused further forced the victim to spend the whole night with him and released her the following day. “The victim went home with her face swollen and reported the rape incident to her parents.

“Following evidence that was gathered, the accused was apprehended, arrested and denied bail.” Maisa had pleaded not guilty and alleged that he only took the victim to his house to keep her safe as he became worried when he found the victim along the way and feared for her life. He denied touching the victim. “State prosecutor Leana Jones led evidence of the victim who testified about how the rape ordeal unfolded. The victim’s mother also testified, and the evidence collaborated with a J88 medical report.”