Residents mete out mob justice on man accused of raping 79-year-old blind neighbour

Pretoria - Mpumalanga have condemned the rape of a 79-year-old blind woman allegedly by her neighbour in Vosman earlier this week.

The 48-year-old suspect has been arrested but is nursing injuries in hospital after being assaulted by community members who reacted after hearing of the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement that the man, who lives a few houses away from the elderly woman's home, allegedly went to her house, found her alone and raped her.

After the rape, the old woman allegedly ran out of the house and towards the street just as her daughter arrived home with her male friend.

The daughter noticed that her mother looked terrified and her male friend went to the house to investigate why the elderly [woman] had ran out of the house.

“Shockingly, he found the suspect putting his trousers back on. He then wrestled with the suspect and meanwhile other members of the community came over to assist,” said Hlathi.

“Police were later notified about the incident and upon arrival police arrested the suspect on a charge of rape, but due to his injuries he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

Hlathi said the man appeared in absentia at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to Monday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla has welcomed the man’s arrest but cautioned community members against taking the law into their own hands.

“We are adamant that the investigation team will work hard to ensure that justice is served for the old [woman],” said Phahla.

