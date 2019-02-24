File picture: ANA

Middelburg - A male security guard was injured on Saturday on the premises of another Gloria coal mine in Koornfontein near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, allegedly by a group of men suspected to be copper cable thieves, Mpumalanga police said. The incident happened at Gloria's Koornfontein plant two when 15 men stormed into the premises, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“The men inflicted an injury on one of the guards by senselessly kicking him in the face. They then damaged the windscreen of the guards’ reaction vehicle. Police were called and on their arrival the group scattered in different directions. We don’t know the condition of the injured guard at this stage,” said Hlathi.

A case of assault would be opened and no arrests had yet been made.

At least 18 people died at Gloria coal mine in Blinkpan near Middleburg early this month when an explosion occurred underground after they entered the mine shaft. They were part of a group of about 20 people who allegedly went into the mine on February 3 to steal copper cables, police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said at the time.

African News Agency (ANA)