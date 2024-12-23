Seven passengers heading to KwaZulu-Natal killed on N3 in Mpumalanga as minibus overturns

Seven people died at the crash scene where a Hyundai H1 minibus overturned on the N3 toll road between Villiers and Heidelberg in the early hours of Monday morning. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi said two people sustained serious injuries while three more occupants were slightly injured.

“The injured were rushed to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State. The deceased were all passengers,” said Mmusi. Indications are that the Hyundai H1 was traveling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. The cause of the crash remains unclear at the moment. However, Mmusi said investigations are already underway to establish the cause of the crash.

Reacting to the news, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie has once again urged motorists to use the road with great caution at all times. Macie appealed to drivers to constantly always adjust their driving in accordance with prevailing conditions on the road, especially at night when visibility is reduced. "It is deeply saddening to see such an abrupt end to other people's lives when they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

“All road users must always prioritize their lives and that of others by being extremely cautious," said Macie. The MEC also wished the injured travellers a speedy recovery. On Sunday, IOL reported that seven people were killed in another horrific crash involving seven vehicles in Limpopo. Five people were injured in that incident.

The horror crash occurred in the early morning of Sunday, December 22, along the N1 road next to Ga Phasha Village Molemole Municipality Capricorn District. Tidimalo Chuene, the departmental spokesperson of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the crash involved seven vehicles, including a minibus carrying passengers. [email protected]