Six in court for alleged R3 million education department fraud in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – Six people including two Bushbuckridge education officials have been arrested for fraud amounting to over R3 million in Mpumalanga, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza, 41, Error Mosibudi Makutu, 45, Patrick Ngobeni, 40, Themba Confidence Khoza, 42, Musa Brandon Mathebula, 43, and Portia Khoza, 44, were arrested on Monday.

They are facing 117 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering. "It is alleged that between May 2019 and November 2020, Nomthandazo who is the main suspect in this case, was employed as an accounting clerk at the department of education in Bushbuckridge, Bohlabelo Region, responsible for payments of ex-employees and deceased beneficiaries. "She allegedly colluded with Mosibudi who is employed as accounting clerk at the same department and created fraudulent beneficiaries of late employees, then channelled payments thereof to themselves and their relatives’ personal bank accounts, causing an actual loss to the amount of R 3 010 475-44 to the department," Captain Sekgotodi said.

They appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Monday, the same day of their arrest, Nomthandazo Khoza was granted R15 000 bail. The others were released on bail ranging from R3000 to R5000. The case was postponed to March 24 for investigation. Captain Sekgotodi said four vehicles were seized for further investigation and business closed.