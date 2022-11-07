Six killed after car allegedly overtakes, collides with coal truck head-on

Durban - Six people were killed in a horror crash in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon. Among the deceased was a two-year-old.

Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med, said paramedics responded to the scene of a horrific collision involving a heavy articulated coal truck and a family sedan on the N4 near Elandshoek in Mbombela. “On arrival on scene, crews were met with absolute carnage.” He said seven people had been travelling in the Mercedes-Benz sedan.

“The extensive damage to the vehicle caused it to burst into flames shortly after impact. However, swift action from fire services saw the blaze extinguished and the driver, who was severely entrapped in the wreckage, extracted using the Jaws of Life. “Once cut free, a decision was made to airlift him to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required, with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter. Van Reenan said the six passengers of the sedan suffered fatal injuries and paramedics declared them dead at the scene.

The deceased's ages range from two to 50. “The truck driver was assessed on scene and did not suffer any injuries.” Van Reenan said that according to witness reports, the sedan had attempted to overtake another vehicle, heading into oncoming traffic.

“The truck driver attempted to avoid the collision. However, was unable to.” Van Reenan extended condolences to affected families. “Our thoughts and prayers extend to the families of those who have lost their loved ones.”