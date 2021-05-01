Six nabbed for allegedly defrauding Sars of almost R1m

Johannesburg - The Hawks arrested six people over allegations that they defrauded Sars of almost a R1-million.

Themba Mabandla Pila, 34, Sthembiso Nelson Ubisi, 40, Baby Martha Malomane, 39, Themba Edlon Ndlovu, 46, Patricia Nobuhle Ndlovu, 46, and Caswell Thokozani Shongw, 40 were arrested on Thursday.

They face charges of fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011 as well as money laundering.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said allegations were that the suspects had illegally received undue funds from Sars between 2015 and 2017.

“The money was paid into company called Dlami Trading cc through misrepresentation and thereafter [the funds] paid into their personal bank accounts.

“The total loss suffered by SARS was R 992 150.93,” she said.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court the same day.

They were all released on R3 000 bail each and were expected back in court on May 12 for specialised a SARS prosecutor to attend matter.

