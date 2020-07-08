Soldier shoots and kills armed civilian in mob justice incident in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - A SA National Defence Force soldier has shot and killed an armed civilian in Mpumlanga who was among a group of people who were meting out mob justice against a suspect. The shooting is understood to have taken place after a crowd turned their anger on soldiers and police officers who had arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd. The incident occurred on Saturday at at Dingledale Trust, Chochocho Village, near Acornhoek. The incident was sparked when the community confronted a man they were accusing of being a criminal and started assaulting him. Soldiers and police officers got wind of what was happening and rushed to the scene to disperse the enraged crowd.

The SANDF said upon their arrival at the scene, they as well as police officers, were attacked by the angry crowd.

"In an attempt to disperse community members and calm the situation, the SAPS and SANDF were attacked by community members resulting in one member of the SANDF being stabbed with a screwdriver.

"Another person from the community who alighted from car carrying a firearm was subsequently shot during the incident. The SAPS is investigating the incident," the SANDF said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said they received a complaint about someone being assaulted by community members at Dingledale Trust where they, together with the soldiers, rushed to the scene.

"On arrival, before rescuing the victim, the mob allegedly attacked the members allegedly stabbing an SANDF member in his finger with a screwdriver. Another person from the community alighted from a car allegedly holding a firearm.

"He was shot and killed allegedly by an SANDF member."

Naidoo said the mob also denied other officials and pathologist access to the scene to execute their duties after the shooting.

"The community started burning tyres and throwing stones at the police as well as the SANDF. The members managed the situation and officials and pathologist were then able to executed their duties.

"Both firearms, a SANDF rifle and a handgun which the deceased civilian was allegedly carrying, h ave been taken in as exhibits and will be taken for forensic investigation. A murder and assault case was opened for investigation," Naidoo said.