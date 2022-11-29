Sons charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on 68-year-old dad

Pretoria - Two men, aged 25 and 27, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill their 68-year-old father at Maviljan Trust, outside Bushbuckridge. The two are scheduled to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court today, facing charges of attempted murder today.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the sexagenarian was shot while he was in his bedroom at his home. “According to information, it is alleged that the victim was asleep last night, Monday 28 November 2022, at about 10.30pm in his house when he heard a knock from his bedroom door. It is further alleged that one of his sons indicated to him that he was bringing back a key. Instead of opening the door, the father only opened a window to receive the key, and that was when he met with a hail of bullets, hitting him on the thigh,” said Mohlala. “Three people (were) outside, and two of them were allegedly his own sons. The aged man “fortunately managed to call the police and the medical personnel who came to his rescue”.

The victim was transported to hospital for medical treatment. Mohlala said an attempted murder case was opened, and the police at Bushbuckridge immediately began with their investigations, which resulted in the elderly man’s sons being arrested. Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has strongly condemned the “acts of violence amongst members of the same families”. She also voiced “serious concern” regarding similar incidents of domestic violence in societies across the province. IOL