South African and Mozambican nationals caught with 48kg of stolen copper

Durban - Police routine patrols paid off when a minibus loaded with passengers was stopped and searched on the N4 Machadodorp Road, near Mbombela on November 21. Police found and confiscated two large containers and two school bags containing 48.23 kg of copper cables, with a street value of around R9 000. The alleged thieves attempted to conceal the copper beneath the seats.

Three suspects who reportedly boarded the minibus in Waterval Boven were said to be the owners of the luggage. A statement from the office of the provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga said that the trio, one South African and two Mozambican nationals, aged between 18 and 31, were arrested by members from Visible Policing and Detective Services led by the station commander while conducting Safer Festive Season Operations. Preliminary investigation indicates that the copper cables belong to Transnet and had allegedly been stolen from the railway line in Waterval Boven. The suspects appeared in the Emakhazeni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of copper cables.

Police are working with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the two in the country. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applauded the team for the outstanding work done. Manamela further indicated that damage to essential infrastructure was costing the country a great deal, and that citizens should expect more operations being rolled out as law enforcement agencies address this challenge.