Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says Stage 6 load shedding will remain in force until further notice, due to further breakdowns of generation units on Wednesday evening. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that the extension of load shedding is caused by further breakdowns of generation units and continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service some generation units.

She also said that Eskom was cautioning the public that the system remains constrained and that changes to stages may be required at short notice. “Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns, and load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the national power system. “Therefore, we appeal to the public to continue assisting in limiting the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and switching off heating and charging appliances at evening peak hours (5pm to 9pm),” Mokwena said.

Mokwena further added that breakdowns have increased to 18 617MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 807MW. “Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Camden power station. In the same period, generating units at Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs. “The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Mokwena said.