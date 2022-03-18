Suspect arrested for allegedly torching ANC office in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with an incident in which the provincial office of the ANC in Mpumalanga was set alight on Thursday. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was arrested in Masoyi.

“It is alleged that the suspect came to the office of the ANC in the morning, alleging that his complaints were not attended to and he wanted to speak to the liaison officer. Unfortunately the liaison officer was not available at that time. Then he became furious and reportedly took out a two litre bottle filled with petrol from his bag. He then started to pour petrol over the employees who were present as well as over the office and set them alight then walked away,” Brigadier Mohlala said. He said three offices were damaged by the fire and no one was reportedly injured. “The estimated damage is unknown at this stage meanwhile the suspect is due to appear in court soon,” he said.

Provincial spokesperson Sasekani Manzini told television channel eNCA that it was not the whole the building of January Che Masilela but just part of the building that was burnt. Manzini said the man walked in as a harmless person going into one of the offices. “It was like something no one expected hence the manner in which he was treated. It was like the ordinary way that people normally do,” she told the broadcaster.

