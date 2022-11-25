Suspect arrested in Benoni for robbery and impersonating Gambling Board official

Johannesburg - A 31-year-old male suspect who allegedly impersonated a Gambling Board official was arrested in Benoni by the Dullstroom police. The suspect was also arrested for an alleged robbery.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the suspect was arrested at about 3.20am on Wednesday after he was successfully traced by Dullstroom detectives with the assistance of SAPS members from Crime Prevention Unit and Crime Office in Benoni. “On September 22, 2022, the suspect and his fellow allegedly approached a foreign national businessman at Sakhelwe location in Dullstroom and demanded to see the gambling licence. “Thereafter, it is said that the two suspects allegedly robbed the business man of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a gambling machine then loaded it in a grey Hyundai sedan before they fled the scene,” said Mdhluli.

A case was opened following the incident and an investigation was conducted which culminated in the arrest of the suspect. Mdhuli said the suspect, Sfiso Emmanuel Ndlovu, appeared in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing robbery and impersonation charges. “His case was postponed to December 2, for a formal bail application while he remained in custody,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the efforts made by the police to successfully investigate and arrest the suspect. “The investigation continues and police are doing their best to locate the second suspect,” said Mdhluli. IOL