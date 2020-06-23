Suspect arrested in taxi with Mpumalanga school's laptops

Pretoria – The Mpumalanga Department of Education on Tuesday welcomed the arrest of a 38-year-old man who was found in possession of suspected stolen school property.

“In a statement issued by the police, it is said that the arrest of the suspect came after Sergeant Mduduzi Vincent Sibeko and Sergeant Tumelo Malope conducted stop-and-searches on the N17 in Bethal when they stopped and searched a taxi with occupants,” said Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane.

During the search, the police officers found a man with a black and grey backpack that contained four laptops and five chargers.

Upon further inspection, the alert police officers found a sticker inscribed with a laptop owner’s details. The owner was contacted by police and linked the laptop to a break-in.

“Members (police officers) discovered that one laptop had a sticker on it with contact details of the lawful owner and called for enquiries. The owner then confirmed that there was a break-in at Ntababomvu Primary School at Dundonald (Mpumalanga),” said Zwane.