Suspected hijacker dies as stolen car rolls after high speed chase

A SUSPECTED hijacker died when a car he allegedly hijacked rolled during a high speed chase near Delmas, Mpumalanga, police said yesterday. Colonel Donald Mdhluli said two more suspected hijackers were arrested following a high speed chase that started in Mpumalanga and ended in Gauteng province.

He said security forces were on duty on Tuesday night, when two suspicious vehicles, a white Toyota double cab bakkie and a white BMW sedan, were spotted driving at a high speed on the N12 road near Kusile off-ramp. "A backup was summoned from the police as well as Blue Hawk Tactical personnel while a high speed-chase ensued. The Toyota bakkie with one suspect aged 27 reportedly took a turn off on the R42 towards Delmas and it is said the vehicle lost control at a certain four-way crossing and rolled over, as a result the driver died in the accident. A pistol and a jamming device were found at the scene," he said. Two occupants in the BMW continued driving on the N12 road, still being followed by the security formations.

"It is further reported an exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspects and the security forces where one suspect was shot and sustained injuries on the lower body. The two suspects were then apparently arrested when they were forced to halt at Welbekend [in Gauteng province] where the second pistol was found in possession of the suspects. "A case was opened accordingly and upon further investigation, the victim who is said to be the owner of the white bakkie was surprisingly found unharmed inside the BMW." He alleged he was hijacked at Vosman while driving home.

"Meanwhile a preliminary probe revealed the BMW was hijacked in June 2021 in Vosloorus, Gauteng province. “The seized firearms will form part of the investigation and police cannot rule out a possibility of linking the suspects to the two hijacking incidents as well as other crimes committed elsewhere.” Colonel Mdhluli said the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.