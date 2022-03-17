Suspected human trafficking kingpin among nearly 80 illegal migrants held in Mpumalanga

RUSTENBURG – A 39-year-old man, believed to be a kingpin in the world of human trafficking, was detained after 42 suspected illegal immigrants from Mozambique were arrested in Mpumalanga, provincial police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said 42 people were arrested on Wednesday, after three minibus taxis were intercepted near Lothair on the R33 road linking Carolina and Amsterdam.

"According to the report, police at Lothair received information through intelligence structure of the police in the province, about three mini bus (taxis) which were trafficking illegal immigrants from Mozambique and were heading to Durban. "The information further indicated that they were going to pass through the R33 near Lothair. The details were then followed up, whereby an operation was conducted accordingly. “Around 8.30(am), police conducted stop-and-search operations on the Carolina-Amsterdam road, and by 9.30, three minibuses with passengers emerged, fitting the description as per information provided," Mohlala said.

He added that the drivers of the three taxis were stopped and police conducted a search. “It was discovered that the 42 occupants had no form of legal documentation to be in South Africa.“ Police also established none of the occupants had paid for their trip. "It was later discovered, through a further probe, that someone funded this mission of ferrying the said people; possibly to work as labourers in Durban. “The investigation also led members to arrest a man who is suspected to be behind this whole saga. Police are working in partnership with their counterparts from the Department of Home Affairs in this case.

“The investigation will also look into how the 42 entered the country, as well as possibilities of others immigrated into the country illegally so," Mohlala said. The alleged kingpin was charged with human trafficking and the other 42 face charges in relation to contravention of the Immigration Act. In another incident, Mohlala said 34 other people were arrested on the R541 road near Elukwatini on Wednesday, on charges of being in the country illegally.

"The 23 males and 11 females are Malawian nationals," he said. Police stopped two minibus taxis that were trailing each other. "A search was then conducted by the members on the two kombis, upon which it was discovered that the occupants were Malawian nationals without valid permits or documentation. “In addition to the 34, there were also two children, both aged two, who reportedly came with their mothers into the country."

They were all charged for contravention of the Immigration Act. "Preliminary investigation into the matter thus far suggests that the detainees were supposed to be in Mozambique. Part of the probe will also be to establish how they ended up in South Africa. "They are all expected to be in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court today (Friday), facing the said charges."