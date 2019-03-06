File picture

Nelspruit - Police in Mpumalanga have launched a search for suspects who attacked police officers in the early hours of Wednesday in Delmas. The police said that the officers were dispatched to the scene of a hijacking after they received a complaint. When they arrived at the place they were directed to, a man waved a cellphone torch at them and they thought he was the complainant.

They approached the man but saw reflections of the courier truck in the bushes along the roadside. Shots were fired from the truck at the bakkie, and the driver jumped out of the moving bakkie and took cover in the bushes while firing in the suspects’ direction.

The other police officer also shot at the suspects while trying to get out of the bakkie but was unfortunately hit in the lower body. The suspects fled the scene using a silver maroon Ford Ranger bakkie with unknown registration numbers.

The members were able to call for back-up and the injured officer was taken to hospital for medical attention. He is now in a stable condition.

A case of hijacking, attempted murder, as well as kidnapping was opened. No arrests have been made as yet.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing the suspects as well as in the investigation is urged to contact Captain Samson Mokomene at 072 421 9274 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant Mondli Zuma condemned the distasteful act of criminals shooting at the police.

African News Agency (ANA)