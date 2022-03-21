Suspects rape two women at church before fleeing with music instruments

Pretoria - Mpumalanga police are looking for three suspects who allegedly raped two women and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the pastor’s car in Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two women aged 30 and 38 were in a room at the church when they heard a gunshot outside, followed by a knock at the door.

Three armed suspects then allegedly forcefully opened the door. They allegedly held the women at gunpoint while trying to find the whereabouts of the pastor. The suspects demanded cash and allegedly raped the women before stealing the musical instruments. “The suspects took musical instruments from the church to the value of about R28 000 and used a silver grey Kia Picanto belonging to the pastor to flee the scene,” said Mohlala.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has urged the public to alert authorities if they know someone in possession of the stolen items. “It’s disturbing that suspects are targeting places of worship. We urge our communities to be vigilant and refuse to buy stolen goods. They should rather report these criminals immediately so they are arrested.” Mohlala said anyone with information is requested to contact Detective-Captain Dexter Ndlovu on 072 624 5133 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively they can send information via MySAPS app.

