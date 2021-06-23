Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing uncle to death

Pretoria - A 17- year - old boy was expected to appear before the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court over allegations that he stabbed his 52 year old uncle, who is also his guardian, to death. The incident is said to have occurred on Monday at Ratanang Village in Casteel near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Allegations are that the teenager was at home when his uncle, who lived with him as his guardian, arrived. Reports are that an argument broke out between them which ended with the boy allegedly stabbing his uncle on the upper body repeatedly. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the matter was reported to them and they rushed to the scene where found the victim in a pool of blood still bleeding profusely.

“Medical personnel were summoned and they unfortunately certified the victim dead. A case of murder was then opened and the suspect was arrested whilst taking into consideration of the fact that he is still a minor. ”The matter was handled under the guidance of the Probation Officers,“ he said. The Mpumalanga Police Acting Commissioner, Major General Thulani Phahla, has strongly denounced the incident. “It is unfortunate that violence has become an accepted norm of resolving matters in our society and this often result in unbearable circumstances. This situation need to be urgently corrected by all walks of life,” Phahla said.