Ten killed, 24 seriously injured in horrific R42 crash near Delmas

Ten people were killed following a horrific crash between a minibus taxi and a truck near Delmas in Mpumalanga. Officials said the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, on the R42 Road.

“Eight of the deceased were occupants in the minibus taxi while two people were occupants in the bus truck,” said Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi. “The deceased includes the driver of the minibus taxi. The victims were declared deceased at the scene.” Mmusi added that at least 24 people were seriously injured; 18 from the truck and the remainder from the taxi. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for further care.

“Reports indicate that the minibus taxi was initially travelling along the N12 Road from Johannesburg, and it veered onto R42. The driver was allegedly going back to N12 from R42 when the crash happened,” Mmusi said. Ten people were killed in a crash on the R42 Road near Delmas. Picture: Supplied

“The taxi was moving towards Emalahleni while the bus truck was headed to Bronkhorstspruit. The taxi was also pulling a trailer.” Mmusi confirmed that an investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Ten people were killed in a crash on the R42 Road near Delmas. Picture: Supplied Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie has expressed a shock at this horrific crash, saying motorists must be cautious at all times when on the road. “It is sad to see so many people losing their lives on the road. We are appealing for greater caution on the part of drivers to avoid these tragedies,” Macie said.