These are the SASSA social welfare payment dates for December 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced payment dates for its 27 million social welfare beneficiaries for December 2024.
With the festive month of December steadily approaching, millions of grant recipients will be receiving their monthly grants during the first week of December.
Older Persons Grant - Wednesday, December 3
Disability Grant - Thursday, December 4
Children’s Grant - Friday, December 5
The amount for Older Persons Grant (60 - 75 years), Disability Grant and Care Dependency Grant is R2,190 respectively.
Older persons (75+ years) and war veterans receive R2,210.
The Foster Care Grant is R1,180, while the Child Support Grant is R530.
The Grant In Aid amount is R530 and the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is R370.
There is no official payment date for the SRD grant however recipients usually receive it from the 25th of every month.
According to SASSA, the SRD grant payment will be processed between December 17-23 and recipients can expect to receive their grants before December 25.
Grant recipients are urged to ensure that their contact information with SASSA is up to date to ensure they receive SMS notifications about their payments. Keeping this information current helps avoid any delays or loss of communication regarding funds.
Furthermore, grant beneficiaries are urged to be vigilant and to not share any personal information on social media.
According to SASSA, the agency does not send or request OTP codes for any of their grants, via WhatsApp.