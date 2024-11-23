These are the SASSA social welfare payment dates for December 2024

With the festive month of December steadily approaching, millions of grant recipients will be receiving their monthly grants during the first week of December.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced payment dates for its 27 million social welfare beneficiaries for December 2024.

The Foster Care Grant is R1,180, while the Child Support Grant is R530.

The amount for Older Persons Grant (60 - 75 years), Disability Grant and Care Dependency Grant is R2,190 respectively.

The Grant In Aid amount is R530 and the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is R370.

There is no official payment date for the SRD grant however recipients usually receive it from the 25th of every month.

According to SASSA, the SRD grant payment will be processed between December 17-23 and recipients can expect to receive their grants before December 25.