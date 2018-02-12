Johannesburg - Thirteen people were sentenced to 20 years in prison for a R105 million cash heist by the Delmas High Court on Friday.



The armed group which includes three former cops gained entry into the SBV cash depot in Witbank on the night of April 27, 2014, under the false pretence that they were from head office and were being accompanied by police officers.



The group claimed that they were in the premises to investigate an alleged crime and to question employees at the warehouse.



As soon as the premises were opened, staff and securities on site were overpowered.

Read: Former Hawks captain held over cash heist

Where are the SBV heist millions?

According to police, the convicts then broke into a safe using an industrial drill and got away with approximately R105 million.



The convicts kidnapped some of the victims by forcing them into a motor vehicle and taking them to unknown location. Police says they attempted to kill the victims by forcibly administering an unknown toxic substance.



Among those found guilty was a former commander of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime unit in Mpumalanga, Bhekane Welcome Gcabashe, 48.



On Thursday, the thirteen were found guilty of conspiracy to murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The Star