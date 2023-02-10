This is how your load shedding schedule looks this weekend

Cape Town - Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 3 and Stage 2 load shedding for the weekend. This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster over the ongoing energy crisis.

Although lower stages of power cuts are expected for the weekend, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented at 4pm on Friday until 5am Saturday. “Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, whereafter it will be reduced to Stage 2 until 4pm on Sunday,” “Stage 3 load shedding will again be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday,” Eskom said.

Eskom that over the past 24 hours two generating units at Arnot, a unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs. “A generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations returned to service during the period,” “The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations has been delayed,” Eskom further added.

The power utility also said that breakdowns currently amount to 15 827MW of generating capacity while 5 009MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance. Eskom said that a further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occurred. IOL