Three children killed in Mpumalanga minibus taxi crash

Rustenburg - Five people including three children were killed in two separate accidents in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Monday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said three children were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a minibus taxi on the R580 road outside Kriel in Mpumalanga on Sunday night.

"ER24 and other services were on scene at 21h10 to find a light motor vehicle on the side of the road while the taxi was in the middle of the road. "On closer inspection, medics found two girls and a boy, believed to be aged between 4 and 16, lying a short distance away from the car. Unfortunately, the children had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," he said. He said a woman and man from the car had sustained serious to moderate injuries, while a female passenger from the taxi had sustained moderate injuries.

He said the injured were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Meiring said that in another accident two men were killed and a woman injured when a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on the N17 outside Kinross, towards Leandra, Mpumalanga, on Sunday night. "ER24 and other services arrived at 19h42 to find a taxi on its side on the side of the road. The car was found on the left lane of the road.