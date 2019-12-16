Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Kranspoort - At least three people have died and 22 others left injured after a bus overturned in Mpumalanga, authorities said on Monday. The accident happened at around 7.45am on the N11 road in Kranspoort between Middelburg and Groblersdal.

According to Mpumalanga safety department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the accident occurred after bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.

"The three died at the scene and scores of other passengers sustained injuries," Mmusi said.

ER24 meanwhile put the number of deceased at two and the number of those injured at 22.