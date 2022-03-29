Three killed, five injured in head-on collision in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - Three people, including a one-month-old baby, were killed in a head-on collision involving two vehicles along the R39 road near Lothair, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the accident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“According to the report, on the said day police at Lothair attended to an accident scene where it is alleged that a blue VW Polo TSI was travelling from Ermelo direction towards Lothair when it collided head-on with a white Audi A3 sedan which was travelling from Lothair direction towards Ermelo." He said a one month-old baby girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman who were in the Polo died at the scene. "The two occupants from the Audi are said to have sustained some serious injuries. The driver of the Polo as well as two other occupants sustained some serious injuries as well. All injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

"A case of culpable homicide was opened and is being investigated by the Lothair police. The cause of the accident is unclear at this stage," he said. On Monday, a family of four travelling from the Eastern Cape to Orkney in North West were killed when their car plunged into a dam near Allanridge in the Free State. The family, including two children, drowned after their car left the road and plunged into the dam, Free State police said.

"A family of four were travelling from Eastern Cape to Orkney when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into a dam. On 28 March 2022, at about 03:00, Allanridge SAPS members received a call from the sister of the deceased who was contacted by her sister while the vehicle was busy sinking in the water," said Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. Police divers retrieved the bodies from a vehicle that was completely submerged. "A case of culpable homicide has been registered for further investigation. The next of kin of the deceased was informed.“

The deceased included a man, 33, a woman, 34, and two daughters, aged 4 and 2 years old. Thakeng said the police were once again appealing to motorists using the R30 road next to Allanridge to reduce speed. IOL