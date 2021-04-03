Three killed,14 others injured as bakkie overturns during funeral procession

Three women who were part of a funeral procession were killed when a bakkie they were in overturned on R40 Road near Hazyview in Mpumalanga. Fourteen others, who were also in the bakkie, were injured and rushed to hospital. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has since called on motorists to obey road rules and drive cautiously following the fatal accident. According to department spokesperson Mmusi Moeti, the crash happened on R40 between Hazyview and Marite around 8am on Friday. Allegations are that the accident may have occurred when the driver of the bakkie lost control of his vehicle.

It veered off the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

“Two people were declared dead at the scene while the third person died at the hospital.

“It is also believed that the people were part of the funeral procession from one of the farming areas when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but early indications show that the driver may have lost control before the vehicle overturned,“ Moeti said.

He said injured people were rushed to Matikeane and Tintswalo hospitals with serious injuries.

Shongwe said with increased caution, driving tragedies such as the one that happened were avoidable.

He sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

