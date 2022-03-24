Three nabbed for allegedly stealing new cars at a car dealer in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – “According to the information received, four suspects reportedly forced their way through the side gate of the dealership, broke into the workshop, deactivated the alarm system and disabled the security cameras. They then allegedly ransacked the place and took computers and tablets as well as opened the safe where vehicle keys were kept,” said spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “The suspects then made off with four new vehicles, two Toyota Hilux club cab bakkies, a Toyota Land Cruiser as well as a Toyota Fortuner.”

Mohlala said police and the vehicle tracking company were notified about the incident, and recovered two club cab bakkies in Kensington, Joburg in Gauteng province. “Three of the suspects, aged between 27 and 61 were also arrested on charges of business burglary. Meanwhile police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect and are also searching for the other vehicles.” He said the three were due appear in the Cleveland District Court on Thursday, for possession of suspected stolen vehicles and then they would soon be transferred to Delmas for their court appearance.