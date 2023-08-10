Three people die in a head-on collision crash between a minibus taxi and truck

Three people who were travelling in a minibus taxi have died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R40 Road at Jim Brown near Marite, in Mpumalanga at around 6.30am on Thursday morning. According to reports, the minibus taxi hit the rear of an articulated truck and then overturned.

Two women died on the spot and man succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while 11 other passengers sustained serious injuries and are being treated in a nearby hospital. All victims were occupants of the minibus taxi. Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said: “An investigation is currently under way to establish the cause of the crash.”

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has also weighed in and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and speedy recovery to those injured. The MEC has further called on all public transport drivers to practice patience and caution on the road to avoid unnecessary crashes. "We understand commuters are always in a hurry to get to their workplaces in the morning, and drivers are under pressure to get more loads, but passengers should never be treated like goods. Public transport drivers must always be mindful of the lives they are transporting," said Shongwe.