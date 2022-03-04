Three tourists among five dead in horror crash at Schoemanskloof pass in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Five people have died in a multiple vehicle collision along the N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof pass in Mpumalanga on Friday. Three of the deceased are believed to be tourists from the Netherlands.

Emer-G-Med said when paramedics arrived on the scene, just after midday, they found ’absolute carnage’. The collision involved a light delivery van (LDV), Quantum minibus, and heavy-duty vehicle. “On closer inspection, paramedics found three occupants of the Quantum, adult foreign national tourists, deceased,” said Emer-G-Med.

“An occupant of the LDV also suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of the paramedics. “The driver of the heavy-duty vehicle was found to be entrapped in the wreckage and the Jaws-of-life were needed to cut him free.” Emer-G-Med said four people were left with injuries ranging from “minor to moderate”.

The injured were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash is still unclear and the investigation into it is already under way. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has expressed concern over the frequency of deadly road crashes in the province.

He urged motorists to be vigilant on the road. “We must all play our part in curbing these crashes. Our roads must not be turned into killing fields by reckless drivers. “Motorists should respect the rules of the road and exercise required diligence when they are behind the steering wheel,” said Shongwe

