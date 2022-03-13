Trio thwarted for trying to smuggle motorbikes, parts into Mozambique

Rustenburg – Three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling motorbikes and parts into Mozambique, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the three, aged between 31 and 47, were arrested on the N4 between Kanyamazane and Matsulu in the late hours of Saturday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, while possibly smuggling motorbikes and parts thereof into Mozambique.

A police report indicated that police received information about a white Toyota Quantum minibus with Free State registration plates. The minibus taxi was carrying suspected stolen items while en route to Mozambique on the N4. Mohlala said the vehicle with a driver and passengers was spotted by police officers between Kanyamazane and Matsulu, while travelling in the direction of Malelane. The minibus taxi as well as the trailer, transporting suspected stolen items, were searched.

“The officers seized motorcycles wrapped in a black plastic bags, as well as motorcycle parts. Three commuters told the police that they were the owners of the bags. The three men were arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property,” he said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the kombi was travelling from Welkom in the Free State and destined for Mozambique when it was intercepted. “The three were allegedly smuggling the goods from South Africa into Mozambique when their attempts were halted by alert officers,” Mohlala said.

He said the three were expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday. More charges are expected to be added, Mohlala said. Meanwhile, in the Western Cape police found drugs with an estimated street value of R200 000 in a bus on the N1 at Leeu-Gamka on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the co-driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested.

Flying Squad members conducted a search at a police roadblock on the N1, after they stopped two buses en route to Cape Town from Johannesburg. In the first bus, they found 40 dagga parcels concealed in the luggage compartment, with an estimated street value of R95 000. “A search of the second bus was carried out, and officers found four boxes with 1 020 bundles of khat, with an estimated street value of R102 000. The team was unable to link the find to a passenger on board. The origin of the khat forms part of an ongoing police probe,” Spies said. IOL