Truck driver burnt beyond recognition in Mpumalanga crash

Rustenburg – A truck driver was burnt beyond recognition following a head-on collision between two trucks on the N4 national highway in Mpumalanga on Monday. The accident took place between Malelane and Komatipoort.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival on scene paramedics were met with absolute mayhem as two coal trucks had collided head on at high speed. As a result of the impact, one of the trucks caught fire, engulfing the occupant, a male driver believed to be approximately 40 years of age. Unfortunately he was burnt beyond recognition and declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” said Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med spokesperson. The driver of the second truck was treated for minor injuries only. “In a secondary incident a light motor vehicle crashed into the two trucks, resulting in four adult occupants suffering moderate injuries, they were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenen said.

In a separate accident, ER24 paramedics said a man was killed and three others injured when the driver lost control of the bakkie, causing it to roll off the R71 outside Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday. “ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 12.45pm to find a bakkie and trailer on their side of the road. A man was found lying a short distance away while three other men were walking around. “Medics assessed the men and found that one had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead. The three other men were found with only minor injuries,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Story continues below Advertisement