Truck drivers in court for attempted murder and attempting to bribe cop

PRETORIA – Two truck drivers – Moshayi Tonderai and Patrick Ncube both 31years old, are scheduled to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court today, facing charges of attempted murder and bribing a traffic officer respectively. The two were last week remanded in custody, and are expected to apply for bail when they appear in court today.

“It is alleged that on 17 November 2021, Tonderai from Zimbabwe who is a truck driver was at Lebombo port of entry when he bypassed other truck drivers who had queued for their turn to cross the border,” said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “He was stopped by the traffic police for routine inspection of the truck. When the routine check was done, it was discovered that the truck had an expired disc.” Sekgotodi said that as traffic officers pressed for the truck’s documents, Tonderai “became violent and drove away” nearly running over a traffic officer.

“When pursued, he stopped the truck and locked himself inside the truck, refusing to talk to the traffic police officers until his boss from Limpopo was contacted to speak to him, that he should hand himself over to the police officers. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and operating unroadworthy vehicle,” Sekgotodi said. The following day, the Hawks say fellow truck drivers from Zimbabwe contributed an amount of R4 000 and allegedly went to approach the traffic officer only identified as “Mr Baloyi”. TRUCK drivers – Moshayi Tonderai and Patrick Ncube are appearing in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court facing charges of attempted murder and bribing a traffic officer respectively. Photos: Hawks The Hawks said Baloyi was persuaded “to squash or withdraw the case against their home boy”. In return, the traffic officer was allegedly promised R10 000.