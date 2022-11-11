Truck drivers in possession of stolen coal arrested at the Kendal Power Station

Cape Town – Two truck drivers were arrested after being found in possession of stolen coal belonging to Eskom. According to the power utility, the truck drivers were arrested at the Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday evening.

Eskom said the trucks which belonged to an ash transporting company contracted to Eskom were leaving the power station coal gate when they were stopped by security personnel conducting vehicle inspections. Both truck drivers resisted the searches, Eskom said. They maintained that their trucks were empty. However, security staff insisted and found found the stolen coal in the trailers.

“Coal theft is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the trade in stolen coal. “Eskom continues to lose billions of rand due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production,” said advocate Karen Pillay, general manager of security at Eskom. “There are several illicit coal stockyards and dump sites in the province that are recipients of the stolen coal.

“Eskom will ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” she said. The power utility commended the security team for their persistence and excellent work and said the arrests were a joint effort by the team and the SAPS. Eskom is calling on the public to report information on theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel and any other criminal activities to its Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.