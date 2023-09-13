Two children and a woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on N4 in Mpumalanga

Three people died on Tuesday in a collision involving four vehicles on the N4 toll road near Woestalleen and Arnot turn-off towards Belfast. Traffic authorities in Mpumalanga said the vehicles involved in the crash are two light delivery vehicles, an articulated truck, and a minibus.

“The deceased included two children and an adult female who were occupants in the minibus,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison. “The cause of the crash is not known at this point. A probe is underway.” Three travellers - two children and a woman - were killed on Tuesday in a horrific collision on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Photo: Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison Mmusi added that two other travellers were seriously injured, while 14 other people escaped with slight injuries.

Three travellers - two children and a woman - were killed on Tuesday in a horrific collision on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Photo: Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison In June, four people were killed in a horrific crash which happened on the on N12 Road, between Phola and Emalahleni. At the time, Mmusi said the accident involved a light delivery vehicle and a sedan. “This happened during a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a sedan. Eight more (people) sustained injuries and were transported by the emergency personnel to the nearby hospital for treatment,” Mmusi narrated.

“The details of the crash are sketchy at the moment. It is, however, believed that one of the vehicles involved lost control, veered of its lane, and rolled several times before colliding with a vehicle that came from the opposite direction.” He said travellers were ejected out of the two vehicles, and their bodies were strewn on the road. “It is therefore unknown whether the two drivers were among the four who perished on impact at the scene,” he said.